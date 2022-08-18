TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,966 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $109,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $465.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.68.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

