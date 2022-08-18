TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 192,058 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,058 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $241,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

MRK stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

