TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,072 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $122,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

