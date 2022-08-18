TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Catalent worth $149,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

