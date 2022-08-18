TD Asset Management Inc. Has $206.57 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $206,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

