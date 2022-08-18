TD Asset Management Inc. Has $113.27 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $113,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $495.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $502.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.35.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

