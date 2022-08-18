TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.85

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 58367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

