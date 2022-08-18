Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $170.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $174.02. 34,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Target by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

