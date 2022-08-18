Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $170.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.
Target Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $174.02. 34,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Target by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
