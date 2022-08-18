Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

