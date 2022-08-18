Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.
TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
