Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,118.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $676,708.35 and $9,118.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

