Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06-5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.32. 1,918,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.84 and a 200 day moving average of $313.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.