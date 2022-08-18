Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.80-8.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.99 on Thursday, reaching $373.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

