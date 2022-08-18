Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $444.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $330,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

