Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

