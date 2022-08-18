Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

