Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
