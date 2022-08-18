Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Switch has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Switch to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Switch Stock Up 0.0 %

SWCH stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Switch has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 172.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Switch by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

