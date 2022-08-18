Swerve (SWRV) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,579,064 coins and its circulating supply is 17,359,137 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.