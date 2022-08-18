Swarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $168.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $584,512.80 and approximately $168.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

