SVB Leerink Lowers Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target to $4.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELYM. Guggenheim cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

