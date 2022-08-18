SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

SuRo Capital stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

