SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
SuRo Capital stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
