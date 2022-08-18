Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 17,302 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

