Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 269,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Super Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

