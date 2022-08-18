Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
