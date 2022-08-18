Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

