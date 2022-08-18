Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

