Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, CLSA cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SNPTF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

