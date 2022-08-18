Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,786. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.