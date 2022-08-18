Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CFO Ankur Dhingra Acquires 11,557 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 11,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $36,915.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMMT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

