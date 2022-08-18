Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CFO Ankur Dhingra Acquires 11,557 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 11,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $36,915.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SMMT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
