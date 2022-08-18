Sumit Singh Sells 217,986 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 4,332,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

