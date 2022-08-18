Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

