Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

