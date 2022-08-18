Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $35.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
