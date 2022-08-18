StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $54,744.93 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,905,367,737 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

