Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $71.60 million and $3.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00092595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013405 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,315,998 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

