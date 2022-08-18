Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

