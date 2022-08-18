Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,740 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.49, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

