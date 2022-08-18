Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

