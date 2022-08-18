Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

AMD stock opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

