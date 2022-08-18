Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

