Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.13 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31.

