Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.