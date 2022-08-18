Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 47,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.