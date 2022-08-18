Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $386.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average of $373.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

