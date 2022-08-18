Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $84.11.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.