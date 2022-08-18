Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 633 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SMH stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.29.

