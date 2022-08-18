Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $388,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

AWK stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

