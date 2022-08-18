Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

