Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $154.87.

