Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 451,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,251,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.