StockNews.com Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Buy

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of WY opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,035,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,933,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

