StockNews.com Upgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Movado Group Price Performance
Shares of MOV opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.
Further Reading
