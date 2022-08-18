StockNews.com Upgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of MOV opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Movado Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

