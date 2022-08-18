StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

